15 high-profile Republicans who want Joe Biden to win the White House

A significant number of Republicans say they plan to vote for the Democratic nominee this November.

At least 15 high-profile Republicans will back Democrat Joe Biden over Donald Trump in the presidential election in November.

On Monday, four former GOP officials are set to address the Democratic National Convention in support of Biden: former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, former Rep. Susan Molinari of New York, and former California Republican gubernatorial nominee Meg Whitman.

Also on Monday, former Trump administration Homeland Security chief of staff Miles Taylor released a testimonial video for Republican Voters Against Trump backing Biden.

They are not alone. Despite Trump's frequent claims of nearly universal support within his party, a significant number of Republicans say they plan to vote for the Democratic nominee this November.

Here are 15 of the most notable former Republican officials and candidates who are crossing over to support Biden:

Carly Fiorina

Former 2016 Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina said in June that she will vote for Biden. "As citizens, our vote is more than a check on a box. You know, it's a statement about where we want to go, and I think what we need now actually is real leadership that can unify the country," she told the Atlantic magazine. "I am encouraged that Joe Biden is a person of humility and empathy and character. I think he's demonstrated that through his life. And I think we need humility and empathy everywhere in public life right now. And I think character counts."

The former Hewlett-Packard CEO was the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in California in 2010 and chaired the Republican National Committee's Victory 2008 effort.

Carlos Gutierrez

George W. Bush's Secretary of Commerce Carlos Gutierrez shared a tweet last week urging "fellow Never Trump Republicans" to "put our money where our mouth is and work for Biden/Harris 2020." Gutierrez, a former chairman and CEO of Kellogg's, added that this was "the battle cry for all Republicans who put #CountryOverParty."

Chuck Hagel

Former Sen. Chuck Hagel of Nebraska told the Omaha World-Herald on Friday that he is backing Biden because "Donald Trump has done great disservice and damage to this country, the institutions of governance" and "has been corrupt in how he has used his office for his own personal gains." Hagel also served as secretary of defense under Barack Obama.

Gordon Humphrey

Former Sen. Gordon Humphrey of New Hampshire told New England Cable News in January that he is now a registered independent "who left the party in protest of Donald Trump." He noted that he had served with Biden for 12 years, observing, "I know him well. I like him. I respect him. ... I trust him."

John Kasich

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich told the New York Times on Monday that he backs Biden because "I had always been hopeful, even after the convention and after the election, that perhaps we would see a change in the president, but we just never have. I happen to think it's the soul of our country that is being damaged, and that's what I'm concerned about."

Kasich also served as a member of the House of Representatives for nine terms and ran for the GOP presidential nomination in 2000 and 2016.

Bill Kristol

The former chief of staff to Vice President Dan Quayle, Bill Kristol, endorsed Biden in March. He helped found Republican Voters Against Trump and has urged other Republicans to follow his lead. "Donald Trump is not up to the job of president. He is particularly unsuited to lead the nation in a context of twin public health and economic crises. He can't be trusted not to throw the country into a crisis of democracy and legitimacy during the forthcoming election campaign, and he shouldn't be entrusted with the powers of the presidency for another four years," he said in July.

Ray LaHood

Former Rep. Ray LaHood of Illinois endorsed Biden in January, telling a local paper that he has seen a variety of presidents of both parties. "Although I haven't agreed with every one of them on every issue, each one of those people, except for Nixon, distinguished themselves in a way that made our country proud," he said. "And this president has not done that."

LaHood also served as transportation secretary under Obama.

Rosario Marin

Former treasurer of the United States Rosario Marin endorsed Biden in June as part of the 43 Alumni for Biden super PAC, lamenting that Trump "would use the military against our own people."

Susan Molinari

Former Rep. Susan Molinari of New York is set to endorse Biden on Monday.

Colin Powell

George W. Bush's Secretary of State Colin Powell endorsed Biden in June, calling Trump a chronic liar. "I couldn't vote for him in 2016. I certainly cannot in any way support President Trump this year," he observed.

Anthony Scaramucci

Anthony Scaramucci, Donald Trump's former White House communications director, told CNN of Biden in March, "Of course I'll campaign for him, we gotta beat Trump. C'mon, it's ridiculous. You know, and your viewers know, how crazy Trump is."

Miles Taylor

Miles Taylor, Trump's former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff, endorsed Biden on Monday, saying he "saw firsthand how dangerous Trump is for America."

John Warner

Former Sen. John Warner of Virginia told the Richmond Times-Dispatch in March that he was backing Biden. He praised his former colleague as "thoroughly tested."

Bill Weld

Former Gov. Bill Weld of Massachusetts said in October that he would vote for Biden over Trump "in a heartbeat." The Libertarian Party 2016 vice presidential nominee unsuccessfully challenged Trump in the 2020 GOP primaries.

Christine Todd Whitman

Former Gov. Christine Todd Whitman of New Jersey is set to endorse Biden on Monday.

She also served as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency under George W. Bush.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.