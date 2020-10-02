18 right-wing congressmen refuse to officially condemn QAnon

Advertisement

The FBI has labeled the conspiracy a domestic terrorism threat.

Seventeen House Republicans and one conservative independent voted against a resolution on Friday to condemn the QAnon conspiracy movement.

The non-binding resolution, offered by three Republicans and three Democrats, put the House on record as opposing QAnon and rejecting "the conspiracy theories it promotes." It passed on a 371 to 18 vote

The "nay" votes came from Reps. Justin Amash (I-MI), Jodey Arrington (R-SC), Brian Babin (R-TX), Rob Bishop (R-UT), Mo Brooks (R-AL), Michael Burgess (R-TX), Buddy Carter (R-GA), Warren Davidson (R-OH), Jeff Duncan (R-SC), Drew Ferguson (R-GA), Bill Flores (R-TX), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Mike Kelly (R-PA), Steve King (R-IA), Ralph Norman (R-SC), Scott Perry (R-PA), Thomas Tiffany (R-WI), and Daniel Webster (R-FL).

Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD) voted "present." Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) tweeted on Thursday that he would miss the vote, but opposed the resolution, based on his opposition to "election year gimmicks" that "don't carry the force of law."

Rep. Pete Olson (R-TX) voted for the resolution, but tweeted on Friday afternoon that it was a "waste" of time that kept him from attending a high school football game.

The baseless QAnon conspiracy claims that a large group of powerful politicians — mostly Democrats — are running an international child trafficking ring and working to undermine Donald Trump. The FBI last year labeled it a domestic terrorism threat.

Though he voted for Friday's resolution, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy made headlines last month after he headlined a fundraiser for Lauren Boebert, a candidate in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District who has embraced the QAnon conspiracy.

Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO), who also voted for the resolution, was on the host committee for that fundraising event.

The National Republican Congressional Committee lists Boebert among its endorsed "Young Guns" candidates.

McCarthy has also embraced Marjorie Taylor Greene, a pro-QAnon Republican candidate in Georgia.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.