Watch Democratic candidates explain why of course a woman can beat Trump

Leading Democratic presidential hopefuls sought to shoot down any notion that a woman can't beat Donald Trump in 2020, pointing to the success of women who ran in the last midterm elections, as well as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's 3-million-plus-vote victory over Trump in 2016.

"This question about whether or not a woman can be president has been raised, and it's time for us to attack it head on," Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said. "And I think the best way to talk about who can win is by looking at people's winning record. So, can a woman beat Donald Trump? Look at the men on this stage. Collectively, they have lost 10 elections. The only people on this stage who have won every single election that they've been in are the women: Amy [Klobuchar] and me."

The discussion over whether a woman can beat Trump came up after CNN debate moderators asked Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) about a conversation the two lawmakers had before they launched their presidential bids. Warren says Sanders told her he did not think a woman could beat Trump, though Sanders denied he ever said that.

"I don't want to waste a whole lot of time on this, because this is what Donald Trump and maybe some of the media want," Sanders said, after denying he told Warren that a woman can't win in 2020.

Sanders went on to point out that "Clinton won the popular vote by 3 million votes. How could anybody in a million years not believe that a woman could become president of the United States?"

Sanders also tried to downplay any reports of a feud between his and Warren's campaign.

"Let me be very clear: If any of the women on this stage or any of the men on this stage win the nomination — I hope that's not the case, I hope it's me — but if they do, I will do everything in my power to make sure that they are elected in order to defeat the most dangerous president in the history of our country."

