He pushed lies to try to steal the election for Trump. Now he's running an election audit.

Despite all the evidence, Arizona Republican lawmakers are continuing to claim voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Doug Logan, the man whose company Cyber Ninjas Arizona Republicans have tapped to oversee a third audit of the state's 2020 election results, is the author of a lie-filled "fact" sheet that was intended for U.S. senators to use in justifying their objections to certifying President Joe Biden's Electoral College victory in January.

The Arizona Mirror reported that the document, titled "Election Fraud Facts & Details," was posted on ex-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell's website.

The document contains multiple lies about the voting machine software companies Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic USA, falsely alleging that the companies had ties to dead Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez and that they rigged the machines to switch votes from Trump to Biden. Powell is being sued for making that claim, which has been debunked multiple times, including in a joint report issued by the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security.

"We — the Department of Justice, including the FBI, and Department of Homeland Security, including CISA — have no evidence that any foreign government-affiliated actor prevented voting, changed votes, or disrupted the ability to tally votes or to transmit election results in a timely manner; altered any technical aspect of the voting process; or otherwise compromised the integrity of voter registration information of any ballots cast during 2020 federal elections," the departments reported.

Logan told the Arizona Mirror that he did author the document that was on Powell's website: "Some of it is based on my own research, but quite a bit is information I got from other people but personally vetted."

The selection of Cyber Ninjas by Arizona's GOP Senate President Karen Fann to oversee the third audit of election results was announced on March 31.

Two audits of the results have already found that there was no fraud.

The third audit be a hand recount of roughly 2.1 million votes in Maricopa County, Arizona's most populous county.

Fann's selection of Logan's company to oversee the audit has been met with outrage from Arizona officials and Democrats.

"This audit is not about increasing voter trust. Americans' right to vote is sacred and how elections are run is paramount to the trust in our Democracy. This entire charade is only keeping the flame of fraud lit and we've seen how gaslighting voters into thinking their election was stolen has to end," said Arizona Senate Democratic Minority Leader Rebecca Rios.

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said, "This firm's CEO not only harbors conspiratorial beliefs about the 2020 election, but has shared conspiracies about Dominion election equipment, the exact equipment he has been hired to audit."

Even some Republicans in the state say this third audit is unnecessary.

"It's really not a necessary process. So, it's not something I believe that needs to be done or that it should be done," former Maricopa County Recorder Helen Purcell said in March, and expressed concern that the hand-counting process could lead to errors: "Anytime you touch those ballots there could be changes, there could be smudges. They are only human, and humans make mistakes. So, there is always that possibility."

In addition to their continuing efforts to find fraud in the 2020 election, Arizona Republican lawmakers have also introduced bills that would make it harder to vote.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.