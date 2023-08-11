Michigan Republican lawmaker predicts civil war in remarks at fundraiser for fake electors

Michigan Republican state Rep. Matthew Maddock said early in August that if the government keeps charging people involved in former President Donald Trump’s effort to steal the 2020 election, someone is going to get shot.

“If the government continues to weaponize these departments against conservatives and the citizens that are then the taxpayers, you know, what’s going to happen to this country?” Maddock said in an audio recording obtained by the news website the Messenger. “The goal is communism, right? Or Marxism. The Democrats’ dream, right? … Someone’s going to get so pissed off, they’re going to shoot someone. That’s what’s going to happen. Or we’re going have a civil war or some sort of revolution. That’s where this is going. And when that happens, we’re going to get squashed.”

Maddock made the comments at a fundraiser he and his wife, Meshawn Maddock, hosted at their home on Aug. 4 for the 16 fake electors charged in an alleged plot to overturn Michigan’s 2020 election results.

Meshawn Maddock is among the 16 Trump supporters charged with forgery and conspiracy to commit forgery after they gathered to sign a document falsely asserting that they were the Electoral College electors for the state of Michigan. The scheme was an effort to install Trump as president, even though President Joe Biden was the legitimate winner.

The Maddocks charged $30 a ticket for the fundraiser, which they called the “Free The 16 Electors Poolside Party!” A website for the event said that funds raised would “be used to support the legal defense funds for the 16 Michigan Electors fighting the politicized attacks from the Evil AG Dana Nessel!” according to the progressive website Heartland Signal.

Matthew Maddock defended his comments in a statement to the Messenger, saying, “In the privacy of my own home, I exercised my right to free speech when I expressed concern about how people’s frustration over an overreaching government worries me.”

The Maddocks have been vocal about their efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

CNN reported in January 2022 that Meshawn had bragged about her and her husband’s roles in trying to block Biden from taking office.

“We fought for investigations into every part of the election we could. He fought for a team of people to come and testify in front of the committee,” Meshawn Maddock said, according to audio posted by CNN. “We fought to seat the electors. The Trump campaign asked us to do that – under a lot of scrutiny for that today.”

Maddock isn’t the only Republican to warn of possible violence because of the consequences Trump and his supporters are facing for trying to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump’s former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said in a video posted on X in July by commentator Ron Filipkowski that after Trump’s indictment for withholding classified documents that large numbers of Republicans and Democrats think America is on the brink of civil war. If it happens, he said, “”It will be the Democrats’ fault.” Accusing Democrats of working to destroy American values and democracy, Navarro warned, “Do you not understand that the perverse precedents you are creating through your weaponized bureaucracies and woke attacks will come back to haunt you soon as Republicans take back Trump’s America from your cold, woke hands.”

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.