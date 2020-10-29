Fox News makes a last-ditch push to boost Trump's reelection bid

Advertisement

Carlson, Hannity, Ingraham, and the rest are airing conspiracy theories, dire warnings of future chaos, and lies about Joe Biden.

Donald Trump is down in the national polls days before the election, and his biggest backers at Fox News are pulling out all the stops to boost his signal — and his reelection chances — any way they can.

This week, Fox News host Tucker Carlson shared on the air that a source had sent him a collection of "confidential documents related to the Biden family."

"We believe those documents are authentic, they're real, and they're damning," Carlson said.

Unfortunately, he added, they were also lost in the mail when a colleague overnighted the package to Carlson, who was out of town at the time it was received.

Carlson claimed on the air that the mail delivery service (later revealed to be UPS) searched far and wide for the lost package but to no avail.

"Those documents have vanished," Carlson said somberly. "As of tonight, the company has no idea and no working theory even about what happened to this trove of materials, documents that are directly relevant to the presidential campaign just six days from now."

Though he did not directly state that Democratic or "deep state" operatives had anything to do with the package's disappearance, Carlson did suggest that UPS was "baffled and deeply bothered by this, and so are we."

But on Thursday, UPS announced that it had found the package that had allegedly disappeared under suspicious circumstances and was returning the contents to Carlson.

No word from Carlson on what the allegedly damning contents of the package are.

Meanwhile, Fox News host Laura Ingraham has been on a tweetstorm rampage, fearmongering about Joe Biden's America and how a Biden/Harris ticket will impose draconian lockdown measures.

"On Nov. 3 we will choose a future of prosperity, freedom, and happiness — or one of decline, despair, and lockdowns," Ingraham tweeted Thursday.

The day before, she warned her Twitter following: "The coming Biden lockdowns, signaled by his 'experts,' will break our economy, destroy our freedom."

Also on Wednesday, she touted an interview in which "Esteemed cardiologist Dr. Ramin Oskoui slams the draconian lockdowns hurting our children and our country."

She also claimed New Zealand was setting up "quarantine camps," and threatened her followers that if they didn't reelect Trump, the United States would have terrifying and endless lockdowns, illustrating the threat with a link to a Guardian article headlined "France imposes four-week national lockdown to combat coronavirus."

Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Jeanine Pirro have also carried Trump's water in the lead-up to the election, propagating election myths of widespread voter fraud.

Hannity tweeted Wednesday and Thursday about scanning machine malfunctions in Dallas, Texas, implying nefarious deeds were afoot.

"IT BEGINS: 22,000 Ballots in Dallas, TX 'Rejected' Due to 'Scanning Machine Malfunction,'" he warned Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, Hannity retweeted a video of Joe Biden, who was clearly misspeaking, saying he'd created "the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization."

Pirro, too, boosted this video, retweeting White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany's claim that Joe Biden "brags about 'having the most extensive VOTER FRAUD organization' in history!"

"God help us," Pirro remarked on the retweet.

Other Fox celebrities such as Tomi Lahren have been equally eager to jump on the bandwagon, attempting to prop up Trump by discrediting Biden.

In general, top figures on the network seem downright gleeful in pandering to their base with conspiracy theories about voting and alleging corruption in the Biden family with no evidence.

Lahren issued a warning to her viewership if they fail to reelect Trump: a future of lawless chaos.

"The American people have a choice, law and order or social justice warrior chaos. Choose wisely!" she tweeted Thursday.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.