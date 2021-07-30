29 House Republicans who've backed Marjorie Taylor Greene's most fringe ideas

None of her 12 bills or resolutions has ever made it out of committee.

Days after taking office, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-GA) record of pro-QAnon, antisemitic, racist, and Islamophobic behavior got her removed from all her House committee assignments. But that wasn't enough to stop dozens of her GOP colleagues from co-sponsoring her legislative proposals.

Less than six months after 11 Republicans and 219 Democrats voted to sanction her for conduct that did not "reflect creditably on the House" — and less than three months after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and his House Republican Conference condemned her comments comparing coronavirus safety measures to the Holocaust — Greene is listed as the principal sponsor of 12 bills or resolutions.

None of her proposals has been passed by the House. None of her proposals has been voted out of committee. None of her proposals has attracted a single Democratic co-sponsor. But she has gotten at least one GOP co-sponsor for 10 of her 12 legislative offerings.

Two of her resolutions — one to oust House Financial Services Chair Maxine Waters, a Democratic congresswoman from California, from her position, and one to impeach President Joe Biden, have garnered no support whatsoever from colleagues.

One, a memorial resolution honoring a Georgia sheriff's office captain from her district who died of COVID-19, appears relatively uncontroversial.

But the other nine were far-right policy or messaging attempts. They include proposals to defund the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; to fire the nation's top epidemiologist Anthony Fauci; to halt all enforcement of gun control laws; to cut off any foreign aid to Palestinians; to honor police who fought against Black Lives Matter protesters; and to guarantee special civil rights protections for people who don't get COVID-19 vaccinations.

Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar and New Mexico Rep. Yvette Herrell each co-sponsored five of Greene's proposals.

In all, 29 of her GOP colleagues co-sponsored at least one:

Andy Biggs (AZ) — co-sponsor of four Greene proposals; Laruen Boebert (CO) — one Greene proposal; Mo Brooks (AL) — one Greene proposal; Ted Budd (NC) — two Greene proposals; Buddy Carter (GA) — one Greene proposal; Madison Cawthorn (NC) — two Greene proposals; Michael Cloud (TX) — one Greene proposal; Warren Davidson (OH) — one Greene proposal; Jeff Duncan (SC) — four Greene proposals; Matt Gaetz (FL) — three Greene proposals; Louie Gohmert (TX) — two Greene proposals; Bob Good (VA) — one Greene proposal; Lance Gooden (TX) — one Greene proposal; Paul Gosar (AZ) — five Greene proposals; Andy Harris (MD) — one Greene proposal; Diane Harshbarger (TN) — two Greene proposals; Yvette Herrell (NM) — five Greene proposals; Jody Hice (GA) — two Greene proposals; Ronny Jackson (TX) — one Greene proposal; Thomas Massie (KY) — three Greene proposals; Mary Miller (IL) — two Greene proposals; Alex Mooney (WV) — two Greene proposals; Barry Moore (AL) — one Greene proposal; Ralph Norman (SC) — two Greene proposals; Scott Perry (PA) — four Greene proposals; Matt Rosendale (MT) — three Greene proposals; Chip Roy (TX) — one Greene proposal; Greg Steube (FL) — three Greene proposals; and Randy Weber (TX) — one Greene proposal.

Greene has already been working to help raise money for these allies.

Greene has established a joint fundraising committee and hosted a failed series of fundraising events with one of her supporters, Gaetz, this year.

On July 8, she also headlined a fundraiser for Miller, the congresswoman who gained attention for saying "Hitler was right" to target young people with his ideology.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.