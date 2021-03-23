83 Republicans who now oppose overturning elections after they tried and failed

And they are accusing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of 'hypocrisy.'

A group of 123 House and Senate Republicans signed a letter on Tuesday, objecting to an ongoing investigation into a contested House race. But most of the signers now accusing Democrats of trying to "overturn an election" for "political expediency" voted in January to reject the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) posted the letter, baselessly accusing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of a "partisan power grab" and "hypocrisy" for allowing the Committee on House Administration to investigate a challenge brought by Democrat Rita Hart to the results of her November race in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District.

Her letter was also signed by 14 U.S. senators and 108 House colleagues. (Rep. Rob Wittman (R-VA) signed the letter twice, leading Hinson to inflate her total by one.)

"The fact that you are willing to overturn an election for your own political expedience is astonishing, disheartening, and sickening. Additionally, you Madam Speaker, sent a letter to Congresswoman Miller-Meeks on January 3, 2021, congratulating her on her 'election as a Member of the 117th Congress,'" they wrote. "In addition to being profoundly hypocritical, this is morally reprehensible."

Iowa's election officials certified Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks the winner of the November race over Democrat Rita Hart by just a six-vote margin. Hart requested in December that the House investigate 22 excluded ballots that she believed should have been counted and would have given her a narrow win. Miller-Meeks was seated provisionally, pending the Committee on House Administration's probe.

The House has the Constitutional right to settle disputes over the "elections and returns" of its members. According to a Politico report on Monday, it has considered more than 100 election challenges over the past 90 years — in three instances overturning the results and seating a new winner.

No decision has been made to overturn the Iowa result; indeed, several House Democrats have suggested it is highly unlikely Hart will prevail. Still, Hinson and other Republicans continue to claim Pelosi and Democrats are going to "steal" the seat.

But a review by the American Independent Foundation of the 123 Republican signers reveals that three of the senators and 80 of the representatives also voted in January to overturn President Joe Biden's Electoral College win.

These include Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Roger Marshall of Mississippi, and Rick Scott of Florida — as well as House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Rep. Virginia Foxx of North Carolina, and Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), who also signed Hinson's missive and voted to reject Biden's electors, tweeted on Tuesday that he had joined the "bicameral letter" addressing Pelosi's "outrageously partisan actions as speaker to rob #IA02 of their votes" for Miller-Meeks.

"Congresswoman Meeks has been sworn in, voted on bills, and has been representing her constituents," he noted, demanding, "Stop the hypocrisy."

