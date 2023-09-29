search
Sections List
The American Independent
search
Sections Sections List
The American Independent
The American Independent

191 House Republicans vote to restrict abortion access nationwide

Nearly two-thirds of Americans believe the abortion drug mifepristone should be available in the United States.

By Emily Singer - September 29, 2023
Share
Hands with mifepristone
A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a medication abortion during a visit to a clinic in Kansas City, Kan., on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Nearly the entire House Republican conference voted Thursday evening to ban mail-order abortion drugs nationwide, a move that would make abortions harder to access for millions of people — including in states where they remain legal.

Republicans slipped the ban into the annual Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration and Related Agencies funding bill. The amendment GOP lawmakers added would have reversed a rule the Food and Drug Administration issued in 2021 that permanently allowed those seeking abortions to receive the drug mifepristone by mail rather than having to visit certified providers in person. Mifepristone is used in a two-drug regimen in self-managed abortions.

The funding bill, with its abortion rider, ultimately failed by a vote of 191-237, with 27 Republicans joining Democrats to vote against the legislation.

However, the 191 Republicans who voted for the funding bill make up more than 85% of the House Republican conference.

In the critical battleground states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, all but three GOP lawmakers voted to ban mail-order mifepristone. Michigan Republican Rep. John Moolenaar, Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, and Wisconsin Republican Rep. Derrick Van Orden voted against the bill.

During debate over the funding bill, Republicans advocated for banning mifepristone altogether, even though the drug was approved by the FDA more than 20 years ago as a safe and effective way to end pregnancies early on in gestation.

“Instead of making it easier for women to get access to an abortion pill, the FDA should be banning it,” Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) said Tuesday during debate over the bill.

Democrats slammed Republican lawmakers for trying to further limit access to abortion across the country. Republican-controlled state legislatures have been passing abortion bans since the Supreme Court overturned its landmark Roe v. Wade ruling in June 2022, paving the way for states to ban the procedure before fetal viability.

“Republicans are determined to make abortion illegal nationally,” Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT), the ranking member of the House Appropriations Committee, said during the House floor debate. “Mifepristone has been safely and legally used in the United States by over 5 million women since the FDA approved its use more than 20 years ago. This policy would overrule the established scientific process for FDA approval in order to restrict women’s access to health care.”

Polling shows that nearly two-thirds of Americans believe the abortion drug mifepristone should be available in the United States. GOP efforts to ban its use provide Democrats with more fodder to use in attacking their Republican opponents in future elections.

“Republicans are trying to use government funding bills to advance their extreme anti-choice agenda,” Rep. Frank Pallone (D-NJ) tweeted on Thursday. “It’s all part of their ongoing effort to ban abortion nationwide.”

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.

Emily Singer
Tags:

Recommended

Study finds recent OB-GYN graduates plan to avoid working in abortion-restrictive states

Study finds recent OB-GYN graduates plan to avoid working in abortion-restrictive states

By Rebekah Sager - September 29, 2023
Abortion rights roundup: September 29, 2023

Abortion rights roundup: September 29, 2023

By Rebekah Sager - September 29, 2023
Gov. Tate Reeves’ Medicaid plan will help campaign donors but not uninsured Mississippians

Gov. Tate Reeves’ Medicaid plan will help campaign donors but not uninsured Mississippians

By Josh Israel - September 26, 2023
TAI News
Get the latest progressive news here first.

Tai News

Newsletter

Read More
Study finds recent OB-GYN graduates plan to avoid working in abortion-restrictive states

Study finds recent OB-GYN graduates plan to avoid working in abortion-restrictive states

By Rebekah Sager - September 29, 2023
Abortion rights roundup: September 29, 2023

Abortion rights roundup: September 29, 2023

By Rebekah Sager - September 29, 2023
Gov. Tate Reeves’ Medicaid plan will help campaign donors but not uninsured Mississippians

Gov. Tate Reeves’ Medicaid plan will help campaign donors but not uninsured Mississippians

By Josh Israel - September 26, 2023
Pennsylvania clinicians seek end to law that mandates only doctors can provide abortions

Pennsylvania clinicians seek end to law that mandates only doctors can provide abortions

By Rebekah Sager - September 26, 2023
Abortion rights roundup: September 22, 2023

Abortion rights roundup: September 22, 2023

By Rebekah Sager - September 22, 2023
Wisconsin businesses seek to establish innovative biotech hub with federal funding

Wisconsin businesses seek to establish innovative biotech hub with federal funding

By Oliver Willis - September 06, 2023
TAI News
Latest
Study finds recent OB-GYN graduates plan to avoid working in abortion-restrictive states

Study finds recent OB-GYN graduates plan to avoid working in abortion-restrictive states

By Rebekah Sager - September 29, 2023
Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron changes his abortion position once again

Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron changes his abortion position once again

By Emily Singer - September 29, 2023
White House warns that GOP shutdown would cut off key disaster relief funds

White House warns that GOP shutdown would cut off key disaster relief funds

By Oliver Willis - September 29, 2023
Illinois elementary school faces bomb threats after far-right social media attention

Illinois elementary school faces bomb threats after far-right social media attention

By Will Fritz - September 29, 2023
Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California dies at age 90, sources tell the AP

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California dies at age 90, sources tell the AP

By Associated Press - September 29, 2023
Abortion rights roundup: September 29, 2023

Abortion rights roundup: September 29, 2023

By Rebekah Sager - September 29, 2023
Close
TAI News
Get the latest progressive news here first.

Tai News

Newsletter