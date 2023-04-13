Analytics and Audience Engagement Manager

JOB TITLE: Analytics and Audience Engagement Manager

Reports to: Digital Director

Minimum compensation: $70-90,000

OVERVIEW

The American Independent has an immediate opening for an Analytics and Audience Engagement Manager to join TAI’s growing digital team. A strong candidate for this role is innovative, obsessed with data, intimately familiar with progressive politics, experienced in digital analytics, and has an interest in leveraging data to grow, inform, and engage audiences.

Responsibilities include measuring content performance, identifying and pursuing trends and engagement opportunities, and tracking key issue areas and conversations across platforms tied to The American Independent’s strategic priorities. The candidate must be comfortable working both independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced environment, where they will need to multitask, set priorities, and provide data to guide decision-making.

RESPONSIBILITIES

In partnership with the Digital Director, identify and track KPI’s that will be used to develop a data- and insights-driven strategic plan to implement scalable solutions for The American Independent’s news publishing and distribution strategy.

Track email, social media, and website(s) performance

Create, review, and schedule reports to a wide range of stakeholders — internal and external — that provide clear and actionable insights weekly, monthly, and annually

Use analytics and surveys to ensure that TAI News content is reaching its intended audiences. Mine this data to learn more about who our audience is, understand how and why they use our content, and help us expand our readership so that our journalism has greater impact.

Gather ongoing reports and data on user journeys to discover insights and drive performance

Understand and report on key retention KPIs including but not limited to click through rates, open rates, sessions, pageviews, retention rate, churn rate, and user level data.

Conduct organic social media measurement (audience engagement, campaign effectiveness, share of voice, etc.), surfacing actionable insights across the American Independent.

Advise and shepherd the company through the impending move from GA3 to GA4 (or another analytics platform)

Be willing and able to stay up to date on the latest, often rapidly changing, GA4 features

Contribute to the creation of a robust content-testing strategy to yield regular, actionable insights

Leverage social listening tools to help TAI News stay on the forefront of emerging social media trends for progressive news and politics

Help synthesize analytics and statistical approaches into easy-to-consume storylines and recommended actions for the editorial team and other stakeholders, both visually and verbally

Develop and maintain workflows to collect, clean, and transform data for insights

QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience.

At least three years of professional experience in analytics and/or audience development, ideally at a nonprofit, public policy, news, or political organization.

Strong ability to quickly synthesize complex data sets into content and engagement opportunities.

Experience working in fast-paced advocacy, news, or electoral environments.

Experience analyzing data during rapid-response scenarios.

Open to developing new skills and experimenting with new strategies and tactics.

A positive team player and kind communicator with a passion for progressive change.

Competency in SQL, R, or Python (or equivalent data analysis language).

Excellent verbal and written communications skills, especially in presenting quantitative insights.

Expert in Google Analytics, Data Studio, and other publishing website analytics tools.

Familiarity with pulling data from email CRMs, social measurement, and social listening tools (e.g. Newswhip, CrowdTangle, Buffer, Sprout Social, Active Campaigns, native social backends).

Proactive and a self-starter

Detail-oriented with the ability to juggle multiple projects for different stakeholders, often in rapid-response situations

Creative and committed to innovation and experimentation

PAY: The American Independent offers full and competitive benefits packages. Candidates from diverse backgrounds are strongly encouraged to apply. This position has a starting salary of $70,000.

TO APPLY: To apply, please send an email to to talent@americanindependent.com with the subject line “Analytics Manager - [Your Name]” and include the following, as PDF attachments:

Resume

Cover letter explaining your interest in the position

The American Independent is an equal opportunity employer. We value diversity of ideas, experiences, and cultures, and we strongly encourage applicants from communities underrepresented in the media, including women, people of color, LGBTQIA+ individuals, and members of religious minorities. Applicants shall not be discriminated against because of race, religion, sex, national origin, ethnicity, age, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, veteran status, or medical condition.