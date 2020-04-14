Daily Cuomo: 'I will oppose' any Trump order that risks public health

Donald Trump has falsely claimed he has the 'authority' to unilaterally reopen business across states.

On Monday during his press conference, Trump declared, "When somebody's the president of the United States, the authority is total and that's the way it's got to be," falsely claiming that he has the power to unilaterally declare American businesses to reopen across all states as the death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rise.

Responding to Trump on Tuesday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said he would not follow such an order, and that making an order like that could create "a constitutional crisis."

From the April 14 edition of MSNBC's "Morning Joe":

WILLIE GEIST, NBC News: As you say, the president has politics to think about. He wants to open the economy, to use his terms. You have the reality of data, you have the reality of what's happening in your state. There could come a scenario, though, where the president gets up on that podium one of these days and says, "I'm declaring the economy back open." He'll be talking to you and other governors. What will you say back to him in that scenario? ANDREW CUOMO: Willie, the only way this situation gets worse is if the president creates a constitutional crisis. If he says to me, "I declare it open," and that is a public health risk or its reckless with the welfare of the people of my state, I will oppose it. And then we will have a constitutional crisis like you haven't seen in decades, where states tell the federal government we're not going to follow your order. It would be terrible for this country. It would be terrible for this president. So, I just hope he gets control of what he was saying last night and he doesn't go down that road.

Just hours after Cuomo's remarks were aired, Trump attacked him.

"Cuomo's been calling daily, even hourly, begging for everything, most of which should have been the state’s responsibility, such as new hospitals, beds, ventilators, etc.," Trump tweeted. "I got it all done for him, and everyone else, and now he seems to want Independence! That won’t happen!"

A few minutes later, Trump lashed out at Democratic governors like Cuomo again.

"Tell the Democrat Governors that 'Mutiny On The Bounty' was one of my all time favorite movies," he wrote. "A good old fashioned mutiny every now and then is an exciting and invigorating thing to watch, especially when the mutineers need so much from the Captain. Too easy!"

The Trump administration has recently incorrectly claimed that the federal government isn't supposed to aid states with its stockpiles of medical equipment.

