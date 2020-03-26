Daily Cuomo: New York governor tells federal government to 'do your job'

'When this is over, I promise you I'm going to give them a piece of my mind.'

From a March 26 news conference:

ANDREW CUOMO, governor of New York (D): The congressional action, in my opinion, simply failed to address the governmental need. I've spoken to all the officials involved, I spoke to our House delegation, I spoke to our senators, and I believe what they did failed to meet the governmental need.

I'm disappointed, I said I was disappointed, I find it irresponsible, I find it reckless. Emotion is a luxury and we don't have the luxury at this time of being emotional about what they did. When this is over, I promise you I'm going to give them a piece of my mind.

But I would say to them today, this is an extraordinary time in this nation and it's an extraordinary time for government. This was the time to put politics aside and partisanship aside.

This is the time for governmental leaders to stop making excuses and just do your job. Do your job. We're one nation, you know the places in this nation that have the most intense problems. Address the places that need the help.

And this is not a time to point fingers, this is not a time to make excuses, this is not a time to blame everyone else. We've lived with that in Washington for years.

Now is the time to actually step up, do the right thing, and do your job. And they haven't – they haven't as far as I'm concerned especially when it comes to the governmental need.