Daily Cuomo: 'We underestimate this virus at our own peril'

Donald Trump has repeatedly minimized the severity of the outbreak as the death toll has increased.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) warned on Monday that the coronavirus should not be underestimated and that social distancing measures have to be continued.

From an April 6 press conference:

ANDREW CUOMO: We know that social distancing is important. That's why I'm extending the ban on keeping businesses closed, extending the ban on schools. But people, it's individual behavior that has been problematic over the weekend. I get that it was a nice day and the weather was good and people have been cooped up, I get it, I get it all. I'm living it just like everybody is living it. But, we get reckless, we change or we're not compliant on social distancing, you will see those numbers go up again. That's why I showed you the Hong Kong, the China experience — they let their foot off the gas too quickly. And we have been behind on this virus from day one, and this virus has kicked our rear end. And we underestimate this virus at our own peril. We learned that lesson. Now is not the time to slack off on what we're doing.

By contrast, Donald Trump has continually been downplaying the severity of the viral outbreak and minimizing the projected loss of life.

As recently as March 23, Trump said America will be "open for business – very soon." A day later, he said he would "love" to "have it open by Easter." Comparing COVID-19 to the flu, Trump said, "We've never closed down the country for the flu. So you say to yourself, 'What is this all about?'"

So far, over 10,000 Americans have died as a result of the virus.

