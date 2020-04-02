Daily Cuomo: 'If something breaks or something doesn't work, that's on me'

The comment stands in stark contrast to those of Donald Trump, who has said he doesn't take responsibility for his administration's failures.

Discussing the ongoing response to the coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) told reporters on Thursday, "If something breaks or something doesn't work, that's on me."

The comment stands in stark contrast to Donald Trump's remarks on responsibility.

Asked by reporters in March if the "buck" stops with him, Trump said while "normally" that would be the case, it did not apply now. He also infamously said, "I don't take responsibility at all" for the slow and inadequate response to the pandemic from him and his administration.

From an April 2 press conference: