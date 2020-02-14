McCabe slams Trump for using DOJ for 'pursuit of political enemies'

Donald Trump has attacked FBI leadership throughout his time and office, and accused them of 'treason' for investigating his campaign's ties to Russia.

The Department of Justice decided on Friday against pursuing a criminal prosecution of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

Donald Trump has repeatedly publicly attacked McCabe, accusing him of being part of a "coup" and engaging in "treason" because the FBI investigated the Trump campaign's ties to Russia in the 2016 election.

From the Feb. 14 edition of CNN's "Right Now with Brianna Keilar":

ANDREW MCCABE: We said from the very first day – the very first day that we were notified by the Department of Justice that news of what should have been a confidential investigation was leaked to the public — that if they followed the law and they followed the facts that I would have nothing to worry about. But as the president's interest in pursuing his perceived political enemies continued over the last two years, we were getting more and more concerned about where this would end up, because quite frankly we are seeing things happen every day in this country that many of us never ever thought we'd see here. The pursuit of political enemies and the use of the criminal justice system and criminal investigations to exact some sort of revenge on those political enemies is not something that should be happening in the United States of America.