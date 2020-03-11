Top health official recommends no 'large crowds' as campaign season rolls forward

Both Democratic presidential candidates have canceled rallies as the spread of the coronavirus continues in the United States.

From March 10 testimony in the House Oversight Committee:

REP. GLENN GROTHMAN (R-WI): Is the NBA underreacting, or is the Ivy League overreacting?

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health: We would recommend that there not be large crowds. If that means not having any people in the audience when the NBA plays, so be it.

But as a public health official, anything that has large crowds is something that would give a risk to spread.