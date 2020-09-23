Watch Dr. Fauci slam Rand Paul: 'You are not listening' to the experts

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, refused to allow Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) to spread misinformation about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic during a Senate hearing on Wednesday.

"You are not listening to what the director of the CDC said," Fauci told Paul during a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee on the U.S. response to COVID-19.

From the Sept. 23 hearing:

SEN. RAND PAUL (R-KY): You've been a big fan of Cuomo and the shutdown in New York. You've lauded New York for their policy.

New York had the highest death rate in the world. How can we possibly be jumping up and down and saying, 'Oh, Gov. Cuomo did a great job.' He had the worst death rate in the world.

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI: No, you misconstrued that, Senator, and you've done that repetitively in the past. They got hit very badly. They've made some mistakes.

Right now, if you look at what's going on right now, the things that are going on in New York to get their test positivity 1% or less is because they are looking at the guidelines that we have put together from the task force of the four or five things of: masks, social distancing, outdoors more than indoors, avoiding crowds, and washing hands.

PAUL: Or they've developed enough community immunity that they're no longer having the pandemic because they have enough immunity in New York City to actually stop it.

FAUCI: I challenge that, Senator. Please, sir, I would like to be able to do this because this happens with Senator Rand all the time.

You are not listening to what the director of the CDC said — that in New York, it's about 22%.

If you believe 22% is herd immunity, I believe you're alone in that.