He tried to cancel millions of Arizona voters. Now he wants to be their senator.

Rep. Andy Biggs' own brothers said he was 'at least partially to blame for the riot' at the US Capitol in January.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), one of the leading voices in Congress against reality, said Monday that he is "seriously considering" making a run for Senate next year.

"I'm kicking the tires. We're looking at it, talking to people, seeing what it would look like, talking about how much it would be," the chair of the far-right House Freedom Caucus told the Hill.

Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly won last November's special election to fill the final two years of the late Republican Sen. John McCain's term. But he will have to run again in 2022 for a full six-year term.

The historically red state of Arizona has been trending blue in recent years, electing Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in 2018 and electing Kelly and President Joe Biden in 2020.

Biggs, one of the most extreme right-wing members of Congress, was first elected in 2016. Since that time, he has pushed a variety of conspiracy theories and repeatedly undermined trust in democracy and medical science.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Biggs has dismissed the threat of COVID-19 and been a vocal opponent of any efforts to curb it.

He opposed social distancing requirements and urged an immediate reopening of every closed business just weeks into the pandemic. Last April, he suggested people ignore medical advice and demanded that doctors should "help revitalize the economy" instead of pushing for safety rules.

That same month, he proposed that public health officials should be quarantined without pay to "see how they like it."

In November, he told Americans to feel "empowered" to travel for Thanksgiving, even as experts warned that this would cause a huge spike in cases.

He also contradicted medical experts, dangerously urging people to use the anti-malarial medication hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 treatment; claiming baselessly that masks do not work to curb the coronavirus' spread; and refusing to wear one himself, even when in close quarters with colleagues.

"Mask up or unmask? The predominant scientific consensus just 7-8 months ago was that masks - especially non-surgical masks - were about useless for the purposes that 'experts' are now championing," he tweeted in October. "In just a few months, decades of research was thrown out, in the midst of a politically charged atmosphere, to impose draconian government mandates on Americans."

Biggs also denied the reality that Biden was elected president in November.

He spread false claims that widespread fraud and cheating cost Donald Trump the victory, signed on to an unsuccessful lawsuit to overturn the election results, and voted to reject the results even after the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Even his own brothers publicly scolded him in January for sowing doubt about the results, deeming him "at least partially to blame for the riot."

Biggs has refused to accept that systemic racism and police brutality exist, demanding the GOP "fight back" and refuse to even consider police reform.

"When Democrats claim that there is institutional racism in our police agencies, Republicans don't cite the reduction in police on African-American shootings by more than 300% over the past five years," he falsely said last June. "Republicans don't point out the 8,000 murders of African-Americans last year and only 10 police on black shootings (six of whom were attacking officers)."

The same month, he demanded a racketeering investigation into Black Lives Matter for anti-racism protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his throat for more than eight minutes.

Biggs' refusal to accept reality also extends to climate science. "I do not believe climate change is occurring," he wrote in a 2016 candidate questionnaire. "I do not think that humans have a significant impact on climate. The federal government should stop regulating and stomping on our economy and freedoms in the name of a discredited theory."

At a 2017 town hall, he was booed for making the claim that scientists "manipulated data" to prove that humans cause global warming. He responded by comparing himself to Albert Einstein, scolding the audience, "That's exactly what happened to him. They shouted him down until he was able to demonstrate."

Biggs has also supported other conspiracy theorists.

Last year, he helped to bankroll QAnon- backer Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) in her House campaign.

Biggs gave her $1,000 last June. His Freedom Caucus raised and funneled at least $26,052 to her campaign coffers, praising her as a "a proven leader and an outspoken defender of liberty who will fight for limited government and economic freedom in Washington."

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.