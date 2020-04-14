Obama endorses Biden and calls for leadership 'guided by knowledge and experience'

From an April 14 campaign video:

BARACK OBAMA: Over the past weeks, we've seen plenty of examples of the kind of courage, kindness, and selflessness that we're going to need to get through one of the most difficult times in our history.

Michelle and I have been amazed at the incredible bravery of our medical professionals, who are putting their lives on the line to save others; the public servants and health officials battling this disease; the workers taking risks every day to keep our economy running; and everyone who's making their own sacrifice at home with their families, all for the greater good.

But if there's one thing we've learned as a country from moments of great crisis, it's that the spirit of looking out for one another can't be restricted to our homes, or our workplaces, or our neighborhoods, or our houses of worship. It also has to be reflected in our national government, the kind of leadership that's guided by knowledge and experience, honesty and humility, empathy and grace.

That kind of leadership doesn't just belong in our state capitals and mayor's offices — it belongs in the White House.

And that's why I'm so proud to endorse Joe Biden for president of the United States.