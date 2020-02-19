Bernie Sanders: 'I disown those people' on Twitter 'who make ugly remarks'

From the Feb. 19 Democratic debate in Nevada:

BERNIE SANDERS: We have over 10.6 million people on Twitter and 99.9% of them are decent human beings, are working people, are people who believe in justice, compassion, and love. And if there are a few people who make ugly remarks, who attack trade union leaders — I disown those people, they are not part of our movement.

But let me also say what I hope my friends up here will agree with: Is that if you look at the wild west of the internet, talk to some of the African American women on my campaign, talk to Sen. Nina Turner, talk to others and find the vicious, racist, sexist attacks that are coming their way as well.

So I would hope that all of us understand that we should do everything we possibly can to end the viciousness and the ugliness on the internet. Our campaign is about issues, it's about fighting for the working families and the middle class. It is not about vicious attacks on other people.