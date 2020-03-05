Bernie Sanders to Warren supporters: 'We are opening the door to you'

Bernie Sanders praised Elizabeth Warren as 'very focused, very disciplined, very hard-working' after she announced she was dropping out of the presidential race.

From a March 5 press conference in Burlington, Vermont:

BERNIE SANDERS: Sen. Warren obviously has been very strong on the issue of women's rights. And right now we know that throughout this country women are under political assault. We're seeing that at the Supreme Court level. We're seeing it at the stage legislative level. We're seeing it in Congress, where you have politicians who want to take away — among many other things — a woman's right to control her own body. And Sen. Warren has been a leader in fighting to protect women's rights.

Today is a difficult day for Sen. Warren. I have known Sen. Warren for some 20 years. And she is very focused, very disciplined, very hard-working.

Today I would simply say to her supporters out there, of whom there are millions: We are opening the door to you. We love you to come onboard. Together, I think we can win this primary process. Together, we can defeat the most dangerous president in the modern history of America.

So to all of Sen. Warren's supporters, we would welcome them to be onboard.