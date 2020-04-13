Sanders endorses Biden: 'We have to make Trump a one-term president'

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday, calling on "all Americans" to vote for Biden to defeat Donald Trump in November.

Sanders made the endorsement less than a week after he suspended his own bid for president.

From an April 13 livestream:

BERNIE SANDERS: So, we are in a terrible moment, an unprecedented moment, and I know we share the understanding that we've got to go forward right now and out of this in an unprecedented way to address the terrible pain that so many of our fellow Americans are feeling.

So today, I am asking all Americans — I'm asking every Democrat, I'm asking every independent, I'm asking a lot of Republicans — to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy, which I endorse, to make certain that we defeat somebody who I believe — and I'm speaking just for myself now — is the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country, a president that, you made this point, who downplayed this pandemic, who ignored the advice that some of his people were giving him, who had not used the Defense Production Act early on so that we could produce the masks, the gowns, the gloves, the ventilators, that our medical personnel desperately need, who today, as I understand it, is threatening to fire Dr. Fauci, who has been day after day, the voice of science to the American people, trying to explain how we go forward in this crisis. And he's threatening to fire him.

So to me, for all of those reasons and so many more, a president who doesn't, apparently has never read the Constitution of the United States, who believes he's above the law, a president who lies all the time, a president who has at least shown me that he is a racist and a sexist and a homophobe and a xenophobe and a religious bigot. For all of those reasons or more, we have got to make Trump a one-term president, and we need you in the White House.