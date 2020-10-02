Biden campaign rushes to test everyone after White House kept virus diagnoses secret

Advertisement

Sources say the Biden campaign found out about Donald Trump's positive coronavirus test through the media.

The Joe Biden campaign is utilizing "rapid testing capability" to test everyone who attended the presidential debate on Tuesday night with the candidate after it found out about Donald Trump's positive coronavirus test result from the media, according to reports.

The Trump campaign did not alert the Biden campaign that Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus, sources told Politico, the Hill, and CNN, leaving the Biden campaign to trace the former vice president's guests.

The Biden campaign is not taking any chances. It has "rapid testing capability and is testing everyone who attended the debate," a source close to the situation told Politico.

Advertisement

Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) and Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) had traveled with Joe Biden to the debate, and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE) also attended the event. All three have been tested.

Coons tested negative, while Blunt Rochester is awaiting test results, the Delaware News Journal reported.

Ryan was tested and is also awaiting results, WFMJ reported. He slammed Trump's family, who refused to wear masks during the debate, telling Politico that they "endangered other people."

"Not one of 'em wore masks. It was obnoxious when I saw it that night, but after having a Q-Tip jammed down my nose again, I'm angry at them," the congressman said. "It's the height of arrogance. It's dangerous. They endangered other people. They were up on the stage where Joe Biden was."

Ryan said he had to get tested quickly in Washington, D.C., before flying home to see his wife and children.

Other lawmakers who attended the debate with Biden included Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. As of Friday, it was unclear whether they had been tested.

Neither presidential campaign immediately responded to requests for comment.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.