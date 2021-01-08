Biden slams 'thugs' and 'domestic terrorists' who had 'active encouragement' from Trump

Advertisement

Trump egged on his supporters before the Capitol attack, both online and at a rally in Washington on Wednesday.

President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday condemned the attack on the U.S. Capitol, which he blamed on "thugs, insurrectionists, white supremacists, [and] anti-Semites," who he said had the "active encouragement" of Donald Trump.

"They're a bunch of thugs, insurrectionists, white supremacists, anti-Semites," Biden told reporters. "These are a bunch of thugs. Thugs. And they're terrorists, domestic terrorists."

Biden said that it would be up to officials in the Department of Justice to independently determine what crimes the attackers should be charged with.

Biden said the difference between Wednesday's attack and other events was Trump's role.

"The difference here is: This had the active encouragement of a sitting president of the United States," he explained.

Before the attack, Trump tweeted, "Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!"

Five people have died as a result of the siege of the building.

From a Jan. 8 press conference:

