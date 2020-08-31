Biden slams Trump: He has 'forfeited any moral leadership in this country'

In a speech in Pittsburgh, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said that Donald Trump 'can't stop the violence — because for years he's fomented it.'

Joe Biden lambasted Donald Trump in a speech on Monday, blaming him for fomenting violence and fueling tensions in American cities.

Biden's comments, made in Pittsburgh, came after Trump refused to condemn the man charged with murdering two anti-racism protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, but cheered on right-wing counter-protesters who have been traveling to Portland, Oregon, to violently clash with anti-racism demonstrators.

At last week's Republican National Convention, Trump and his supporters attempted to blame Biden and other Democrats for the rise in urban violence on Trump's watch. They repeatedly cited recent problems to argue that people "won't be safe in Joe Biden's America."

But Biden responded by noting that America's problems have been exacerbated by Trump:

Fires are burning and we have a president who fans the flames, rather than fighting the flames. But we must not burn. We have to build. This president long ago forfeited any moral leadership in this country. He can't stop the violence — because for years he has fomented it. You know, he may believe mouthing the words law and order makes him strong, but his failure to call on his own supporters to stop acting as an armed militia in this country shows how weak he is. Does anyone believe there will be less violence in America if Donald Trump is reelected? We need justice in America. We need safety in America. We are facing multiple crises — crises that, under Donald Trump, keep multiplying. COVID. Economic devastation. Unwarranted police violence. Emboldened white nationalists. A reckoning on race. Declining faith in the birth of the right American future. There's no reason why we can't just do so much more than we're doing. The common thread? The incumbent president who makes things worse, not better. An incumbent president who sows chaos rather than providing order. An incumbent president who fails in the basic duty of the job, which is to advance the truth that all of us know, that we're all born with the right to life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness.

