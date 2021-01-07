Biden: 'We all know' Trump's 'mob of thugs' got special treatment for being white

Advertisement

President-elect Joe Biden said on Thursday that "the mob of thugs" who attacked the U.S. Capitol were treated much better than peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters have been.

"No one can tell me that if it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protesting yesterday, they wouldn't have been treated very, very differently than the mob of thugs that stormed the Capitol," Biden said in remarks delivered to the press.

"We all know that's true."

Biden went on to say that the disparity in treatment was "totally unacceptable."

In contrast to protesters who were teargassed in venues like Lafayette Square last June, the vast majority of the Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol have been allowed to walk free and were not confronted by a large police presence.

Footage and photos from the event showed the attackers rushing after police and roaming through the halls of the Capitol with minimal police response.

From a Jan. 7 press conference:

