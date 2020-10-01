Brad Parscale leaves Trump campaign after domestic violence allegations

Advertisement

Brad Parscale officially stepped away from his position with Donald Trump's reelection campaign on Wednesday, after his wife accused Parscale of physical abuse and making suicidal threats, Politico reported.

"I am stepping away from my company and any role in the campaign for the immediate future to focus on my family and get help dealing with the overwhelming stress," Parscale said in a statement provided to Politico. Parscale was involuntarily hospitalized after his wife reported to the police on Sunday that he was threatening to harm himself and he was in possession of weapons.

Parscale had already been demoted as Trump's campaign manager in July, after a campaign rally in Oklahoma failed to meet the expectations for a massive crowd turnout. Parscale's lavish spending as campaign manager also came under scrutiny, after Trump lost his once-massive fundraising advantage over Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

However, following the incident on Sunday — when Parscale was detained by police under a Florida law that "enables families and loved ones to provide emergency mental health services and temporary detention for people who are impaired because of their mental illness — Parscale has stepped back from the campaign altogether.

Police reports stated that Parscale's wife, Candice, had told police Parscale was threatening to commit suicide and that he had hit her during a previous fight, according to Politico. The reports stated that police saw "larged sized contusions" on her body and that she attributed bruises she had to a "physical altercation" with Parscale.

However, on Wednesday, Candice Parscale denied that her husband physically abused her.