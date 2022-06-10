Raffensperger hired staffer involved in GOP plan to steal 2020 election for Trump

A newly released email shows that Robert Sinners, now on the staff of Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, directed would-be false GOP electors to operate with 'complete secrecy and discretion.'

A top staffer hired by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office in February 2021 played a key role in an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, the Washington Post and CNN are reporting.

Robert Sinners, Raffensperger's director of constituent services, worked in 2020 to substitute Electoral College electors who would cast their ballots for former President Donald Trump in place of electors for Joe Biden, who rightfully won Georgia, according to an email obtained by the news outlets. Sinners, then election operations director in the state for the Trump campaign, sent the email to the would-be bogus electors on Dec. 13, 2020, one day ahead of their planned certification of themselves at the Georgia Capitol as duly elected to vote for Trump.

The email reads: "I must ask for your complete discretion in this process. Your duties are imperative to ensure the end result — a win in Georgia for President Trump — but will be hampered unless we have complete secrecy and discretion."

Sinners added, "Please, at no point should you mention anything to do with Presidential Electors or speak to media."

It was a last-ditch effort by Trump and his allies to keep him in office despite his having lost the vote in the Electoral College 306-232 and come up short in the popular vote by a whopping 7 million votes. The effort is now under federal investigation.

Sinners told CNN that he's since had a change of heart: "Following the former President's refusal to accept the results of the election and allow a peaceful transition of power, my views on this matter have changed significantly from where they were on December 13."

Raffensperger is running for reelection to his job as secretary of state, which makes him Georgia's top elections officer.

Trump had endorsed Georgia Rep. Jody Hice in his run against Raffensperger in the Republican primary for secretary of state, angry at Raffensperger for having refused Trump's demand after the 2020 presidential election that he simply "find" the exact number of votes Trump needed to reverse the result in Georgia and make him the winner.

Raffensperger easily defeated Hice and a handful of other Republican primary candidates.

The Democratic primary to take on Raffensperger is headed to a June 21 runoff between state Rep. Bee Nguyen and former state Rep. Dee Dawkins-Haigler. Both Nguyen and Dawkins-Haigler are focusing on voting access in their campaigns, pushing back against the "big lie" that the 2020 election was rife with fraud — a lie Raffensperger and Republican officials across the country are using to justify making it harder to vote.

