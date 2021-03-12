Home Opinion Cartoon: Who's a good boy? Support progressive journalism. Donate today Clay Jones Get The American Independent in your inbox Opinion Cartoon: Who's a good boy? By Clay Jones - March 12, 2021 9:00 AM 857 Today's cartoon from Clay Jones. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinion Cartoon: Duckets for russets Opinion Cartoon: Oppressive integrity Opinion Cartoon: Long night in the Q patch Opinion Cartoon: CPAC cult Opinion Cartoon: Cheese heads Opinion Cartoon: Gopher his taxes Opinion Cartoon: Scared Trumpers Opinion Cartoon: MyManiac Opinion Cartoon: Censure culture RECENT POSTS McConnell says Americans are too dumb to understand why COVID relief is actually bad National Josh Israel - March 12, 2021 Kentucky GOP wants to let cops use a 'violent response' if they feel insulted Local Emily Singer - March 12, 2021 Cartoon: Who's a good boy? Opinion Clay Jones - March 12, 2021 Greene is becoming a problem for the GOP — but its leaders won't stop... National Josh Israel - March 11, 2021 Biden just made it easier for immigrants to challenge ICE arrests National Amy Lieu - March 11, 2021