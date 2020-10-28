Home Opinion Cartoon: Scary Amy Support progressive journalism. Donate today Clay Jones Get The American Independent in your inbox Opinion Cartoon: Scary Amy By Clay Jones - October 28, 2020 9:06 AM 178 Advertisement Today's cartoon from Clay Jones. Advertisement RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinion Cartoon: Low bar Opinion Cartoon: Fun with the least racist Opinion Cartoon: Good Opinion Cartoon: Science Schmience Opinion Cartoon: No Givesies Backsies Opinion Cartoon: Flock Together Opinion 1,600 faith leaders have endorsed Biden. This is why I added my name. Opinion Cartoon: Trumptober Surprise Opinion Cartoon: Hot Drop Box - Advertisement - RECENT POSTS Trump's final week of campaigning could spread virus through battleground states Elections Associated Press - October 28, 2020 Trump leaves seniors out in the cold — literally Elections Josh Israel - October 28, 2020 Trump campaign very upset media won't report positive things about the pandemic Elections Emily Singer - October 28, 2020 Texas sees massive voter turnout — and it could turn the state blue Elections Emily Singer - October 28, 2020 Cartoon: Scary Amy Opinion Clay Jones - October 28, 2020