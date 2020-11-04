Home Opinion Cartoon: Stop counting votes Support progressive journalism. Donate today Karen Freund Get The American Independent in your inbox Opinion Cartoon: Stop counting votes By Clay Jones - November 4, 2020 10:36 AM 3 Advertisement Today's cartoon from Clay Jones. Advertisement RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinion Cartoon: Four more years Opinion Cartoon: Tipsy for Trump Opinion Cartoon: Scary Amy Opinion Cartoon: Low bar Opinion Cartoon: Fun with the least racist Opinion Cartoon: Good Opinion Cartoon: Science Schmience Opinion Cartoon: No Givesies Backsies Opinion Cartoon: Flock Together - Advertisement - RECENT POSTS Cartoon: Stop counting votes Opinion Clay Jones - November 4, 2020 World nervously waits to find out if US actually reelected Trump Elections Associated Press - November 4, 2020 Arizona's Martha McSally loses her second Senate race in just 2 years Elections Emily Singer - November 4, 2020 Trump tries to steal election by declaring victory before all votes are counted Elections Amy Lieu - November 4, 2020 Postal Service blows judge's deadline to find missing ballots Elections Associated Press - November 3, 2020