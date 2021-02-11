Home Opinion Cartoon: The face that wrecks the place Support progressive journalism. Donate today Clay Jones Get The American Independent in your inbox Opinion Cartoon: The face that wrecks the place By Clay Jones - February 11, 2021 9:00 AM 693 Today's cartoon from Clay Jones. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinion Cartoon: Democrat dreams Opinion Cartoon: Runny drippy lawsuit Opinion Cartoon: Goodbye to Lou Opinion Cartoon: Cave dweller Opinion Cartoon: Navalny Opinion Cartoon: COVID cheater Opinion Cartoon: Blockhead Legal Services Opinion Cartoon: Jewish space lasers Opinion Cartoon: Qongress RECENT POSTS GOP senator: Democrats care too much about punishing Trump for getting people killed National Oliver Willis - February 11, 2021 Biden is more popular with his own party than Trump ever was with the... National Josh Israel - February 11, 2021 Trump can't hang on to lawyers after false election claims National Associated Press - February 11, 2021 Diapers and daycare: How lawmakers are trying to help parents through the pandemic National Amy Lieu - February 11, 2021 GOP senators are making all kinds of excuses to acquit Trump for inciting a... National Emily Singer - February 11, 2021