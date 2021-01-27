Home Opinion Cartoon: Convicting hate Support progressive journalism. Donate today Clay Jones Get The American Independent in your inbox Opinion Cartoon: Convicting hate By Clay Jones - January 27, 2021 9:00 AM 1 Advertisement Today's cartoon from Clay Jones. Advertisement RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinion Cartoon: Resume the position Opinion Cartoon: Letters from Mar-a-Lago Opinion Cartoon: What will I draw now? Opinion Cartoon: MAGA goons for hire Opinion Cartoon: Goodbye, grifters Opinion Cartoon: Trumping Nixon National Cartoon: Trump's deuce Opinion Cartoon: White House exorcism Opinion Cartoon: White privilege riot - Advertisement - RECENT POSTS Cartoon: Convicting hate Opinion Clay Jones - January 27, 2021 QAnon congresswoman says violent threats made before she was elected don't count National Amy Lieu - January 26, 2021 DOJ ends Trump's 'zero tolerance' rule that separated thousands of families National Associated Press - January 26, 2021 Biden administration secures additional vaccine doses for Americans National Associated Press - January 26, 2021 Judge issues temporary order pausing Biden's deportation ban National Associated Press - January 26, 2021 The American Independent is the No. 1 digital platform for progressive news, reaching millions of people each month. We strive to report with honesty and integrity, shining a light on those in power and the progressive politics movement. MOST POPULAR Hawley: It will 'further divide the country' to investigate my role... National January 22, 2021 GOP senators: We should get to kill any bill we want... National January 21, 2021 GOP leader: Biden can't 'unite this nation' unless he does whatever... National January 21, 2021 POPULAR CATEGORIESNational12180Elections1694Local570Opinion260 Company Jobs Contact Terms Privacy © 2019 True Blue Media LLC ×