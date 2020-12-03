Home Opinion Cartoon: Fudge Christmas Support progressive journalism. Donate today Clay Jones Get The American Independent in your inbox Opinion Cartoon: Fudge Christmas By Clay Jones - December 3, 2020 9:10 AM 802 Advertisement Today's cartoon from Clay Jones. Advertisement RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinion Cartoon: Christmas conspiracies Opinion Cartoon: Tiny desk for Diaper Don Opinion Cartoon: Sin like Flynn Opinion Cartoon: Turkey coup fail Opinion Cartoon: Trump's gobblers Opinion Cartoon: Loser Opinion Cartoon: Deep state voter fraud Opinion Cartoon: Atlas shrugged Opinion Cartoon: Goodbye, Jerk - Advertisement - RECENT POSTS Lindsey Graham: GOP must win Georgia to 'protect' Trump from investigations Elections Oliver Willis - December 3, 2020 Ivanka Trump does not appreciate all these investigations of her family National Emily Singer - December 3, 2020 Voter fraud is rare — but it's often Republicans trying to get away with... Elections Emily Singer - December 3, 2020 Nearly a third of FEMA employees reported civil rights violations last year National Associated Press - December 3, 2020 Fact check: Every single thing Trump says about vote rigging is wrong Elections Associated Press - December 3, 2020