Home Opinion Cartoon: No Givesies Backsies Support progressive journalism. Donate today Clay Jones Get The American Independent in your inbox Opinion Cartoon: No Givesies Backsies By Clay Jones - October 20, 2020 9:01 AM 115 Advertisement Today's cartoon from Clay Jones. Advertisement RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinion Cartoon: Flock Together Opinion 1,600 faith leaders have endorsed Biden. This is why I added my name. Opinion Cartoon: Trumptober Surprise Opinion Cartoon: Hot Drop Box Opinion Cartoon: Pumpkin rage Opinion Opinion: Kamala Harris shows the nation why she is the best woman for the VP job Opinion I'm a lifelong Republican. My party has lost the values I want to teach my son. Opinion Cartoon: The Trump militia Opinion Cartoon: Pence Fly - Advertisement - RECENT POSTS Martha McSally's struggling campaign gets confused about who her opponent is National Daniel Boguslaw - October 20, 2020 Private jets and legal fees: How Trump's campaign burned through $1 billion Elections Associated Press - October 20, 2020 Billionaires are going all out to reelect the GOP senators who slashed their taxes Elections Josh Israel - October 20, 2020 Cartoon: No Givesies Backsies Opinion Clay Jones - October 20, 2020 Trump calls media 'dumb bastards' for actually reporting on deadly pandemic National Oliver Willis - October 19, 2020