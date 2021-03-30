Home Opinion Cartoon: Trumpity diggity Support progressive journalism. Donate today Clay Jones Get The American Independent in your inbox Opinion Cartoon: Trumpity diggity By Clay Jones - March 30, 2021 9:00 AM 309 Today's cartoon from Clay Jones. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinion Cartoon: Theater Ted Opinion Cartoon: Unreasonable, deranged lunatic Opinion Cartoon: The real extremists Opinion Cartoon: Boebert to Boulder Opinion Cartoon: A welcomed crisis Opinion Opinion: Bipartisan support for COVID relief means Congress should keep going big Opinion Cartoon: RoJo the racist Opinion Cartoon: Who's a good boy? Opinion Cartoon: Duckets for russets RECENT POSTS Activists celebrate release of trans immigrant from ICE custody but say more must be... National Amy Lieu - March 30, 2021 Pence quietly eyes the White House as his standing with GOP remains in doubt Elections Associated Press - March 30, 2021 Republicans are trying to scare people about 'vaccine passports' that don't exist National Emily Singer - March 30, 2021 Biden announces 'trailblazing slate' of diverse judicial nominees National Associated Press - March 30, 2021 Arkansas lawmakers are determined to make life worse for LGBTQ people National Casey Quinlan - March 30, 2021