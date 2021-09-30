Home Opinion Cartoon: Trumpkin for governor Support progressive journalism. Donate today Clay Jones Get The American Independent in your inbox Opinion Cartoon: Trumpkin for governor By Clay Jones - September 30, 2021 9:00 AM 153 Today's cartoon from Clay Jones. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinion Cartoon: Hypocrisy ceiling Opinion Cartoon: Trump's recount disaster Opinion Families often bear the burden of home care for aging parents. There's a way to fix that. Opinion Cartoon: Heimlich and harpies Opinion Cartoon: Nicki Minaj's cousin's friend Opinion Cartoon: Horrifying fashion Opinion Cartoon: Conspiracy California Opinion Cartoon: Mandates, yes please Opinion Cartoon: Palooka Trump RECENT POSTS GOP lawmakers fight vaccine efforts with dubious 'natural immunity' claims National Jacob Gardenswartz - September 30, 2021 Most Texas voters agree Gov. Abbott should not be reelected, new poll says Local Josh Israel - September 30, 2021 Lewandowski fired from 'Trumpworld' following allegations of unwanted touching, harassment National Emily Singer - September 30, 2021 Cartoon: Trumpkin for governor Opinion Clay Jones - September 30, 2021 Youngkin hedges when asked if measles vaccines should be mandatory Elections Josh Israel - September 29, 2021