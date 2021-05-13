Home Opinion Cartoon: Gassy Republicans Support progressive journalism. Donate today Clay Jones Get The American Independent in your inbox Opinion Cartoon: Gassy Republicans By Clay Jones - May 13, 2021 9:00 AM 522 Today's cartoon from Clay Jones. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinion Cartoon: Foxitus Opinion Cartoon: Tucker abuse Opinion Cartoon: Poopy jobs report Opinion Opinion: Fix our national infrastructure to help bring back American business Opinion Cartoon: McTortoise obstruction Opinion Opinion: Biden's first 100 days filled with climate wins but there's much more to do Opinion Cartoon: Vaccine incentives Opinion Cartoon: Liz-Aid Opinion Cartoon: World Press Freedom Day 2021 RECENT POSTS DeSantis performs official government business live on Fox for 2nd time in 2 weeks Local Oliver Willis - May 13, 2021 GOP lawmaker honors police 1 day after calling Capitol riot 'normal tourist visit' National Emily Singer - May 13, 2021 EPA brings back website showing increased climate change risks National Associated Press - May 13, 2021 61 House Republicans propose new tax cut to make buying guns cheaper National Josh Israel - May 13, 2021 Trump celebrates victory over Cheney, a rival who wouldn't lie for him National Associated Press - May 13, 2021