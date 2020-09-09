Home Opinion Cartoon: Gender Wildfire Party Support progressive journalism. Donate today Clay Jones Get The American Independent in your inbox Opinion Cartoon: Gender Wildfire Party By Clay Jones - September 9, 2020 9:10 AM 0 Today's cartoon from Clay Jones. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinion Cartoon: Suckers and Losers Opinion Cartoon: Ratty Intel Opinion Cartoon: Flying Uglies Opinion Cartoon: After Trump Opinion Cartoon: The house that Trump built Opinion Cartoon: Better Off? Opinion I'm a veteran — and I'm sick of Trump lying about what he did for my health care Opinion Cartoon: Family Testimonials Opinion Cartoon: Digging With Bannon RECENT POSTS Cartoon: Gender Wildfire Party Opinion Clay Jones - September 9, 2020 GOP tries to gut protections for workers in new virus relief bill National Josh Israel - September 8, 2020 5 boats sink after Texas Trump parade causes rough waves in crowded lake Elections Associated Press - September 8, 2020 GOP candidates won't say if they'll return money from group backing Kenosha gunman National Josh Israel - September 8, 2020 Trump claims campaign has 'a lot of money' after report reveals he's low on... Elections Emily Singer - September 8, 2020