Home Opinion Cartoon: Say that title Support progressive journalism. Donate today Clay Jones Get The American Independent in your inbox Opinion Cartoon: Say that title By Clay Jones - December 17, 2020 9:00 AM 1052 Advertisement Today's cartoon from Clay Jones. Advertisement RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinion Cartoon: Putin's cue Opinion Cartoon: Trumplican brains Opinion Cartoon: Supreme fail Opinion Cartoon: Ugly Christmas lawyer Opinion Cartoon: Executive vaccine fail Opinion Cartoon: Coup coup ka-choo Opinion Cartoon: Peachy conspiracies Opinion Opinion: Biden is building government back better Opinion Cartoon: Grim SCOTUS - Advertisement - RECENT POSTS GOP leaders: Trump's loss taught us we need to stop more people from voting National Josh Israel - December 17, 2020 Experts call Trump plan to just let everyone 'get infected' wildly dangerous National Amy Lieu - December 17, 2020 Trump cuts health care funding to California in the middle of the pandemic National Emily Singer - December 17, 2020 Rand Paul is mad Georgia citizens are being urged to vote in Senate runoffs National Josh Israel - December 17, 2020 Police tactics can turn deadly. Activists and experts are working to change that. National Associated Press - December 17, 2020