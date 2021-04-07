Home Opinion Cartoon: Biden tax hike Support progressive journalism. Donate today Clay Jones Get The American Independent in your inbox Opinion Cartoon: Biden tax hike By Clay Jones - April 7, 2021 9:00 AM 650 Today's cartoon from Clay Jones. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinion Cartoon: Recurring grifting Opinion Cartoon: Hosed in Georgia Opinion Cartoon: Trumpity diggity Opinion Cartoon: Theater Ted Opinion Cartoon: Unreasonable, deranged lunatic Opinion Cartoon: The real extremists Opinion Cartoon: Boebert to Boulder Opinion Cartoon: A welcomed crisis Opinion Opinion: Bipartisan support for COVID relief means Congress should keep going big RECENT POSTS Virginia GOP candidate for governor: 'I've never seen systemic racism' Local Oliver Willis - April 7, 2021 GOP claims fixing child care facilities isn't infrastructure — but the border wall is National Josh Israel - April 7, 2021 Sidney Powell's claim that 'no reasonable person' would believe her comes back to bite... Local Emily Singer - April 7, 2021 Biden has expanded health care to another half-million Americans — and counting National Associated Press - April 7, 2021 GOP Senate candidate: Conservatives being 'canceled' is just like racism Elections Oliver Willis - April 7, 2021