Home Opinion Cartoon: Eat more Fox lies Support progressive journalism. Donate today Clay Jones Get The American Independent in your inbox Opinion Cartoon: Eat more Fox lies By Clay Jones - April 29, 2021 9:00 AM 1 Today's cartoon from Clay Jones. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinion Cartoon: Census, vax, and burgers Opinion Cartoon: All better now Opinion Cartoon: Drop the knife Opinion Cartoon: Enemy of statehood Opinion Cartoon: Guilty, guilty, guilty Opinion Cartoon: Uppity hypocrites Opinion Cartoon: Gun control absolutely positively right now Opinion Cartoon: Goodbye, Afghanistan Opinion Cartoon: Absolut Biden RECENT POSTS Cartoon: Eat more Fox lies Opinion Clay Jones - April 29, 2021 Biden to pitch sweeping 'family plan' in speech to Congress National Associated Press - April 28, 2021 Texas GOP official suing Biden over aid to Black farmers has history of hateful... National Oliver Willis - April 28, 2021 McConnell suggests he'll hold immigration bill hostage over fake border crisis National Amy Lieu - April 28, 2021 Senate GOP pushes lies about Biden's so-called 'radical agenda' National Josh Israel - April 28, 2021