Home Opinion Cartoon: Scared Trumpers Support progressive journalism. Donate today Clay Jones Get The American Independent in your inbox Opinion Cartoon: Scared Trumpers By Clay Jones - February 19, 2021 9:00 AM 1262 Today's cartoon from Clay Jones. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinion Cartoon: MyManiac Opinion Cartoon: Censure culture Opinion Cartoon: Acquitted Opinion Opinion: Trump's conviction would finally complete the transfer of power Opinion Cartoon: Impeach this chicken Opinion Cartoon: The face that wrecks the place Opinion Cartoon: Democrat dreams Opinion Cartoon: Runny drippy lawsuit Opinion Cartoon: Goodbye to Lou RECENT POSTS GOP chair claims party 'has always been the home to Black Americans' National Oliver Willis - February 19, 2021 GOP congressman says 'best stimulus' is stripping workers of their rights National Josh Israel - February 19, 2021 2nd Amendment defender Lauren Boebert upset others might want to amend Constitution National Emily Singer - February 19, 2021 Leaked memo shows GOP gearing up to vote against $1,400 checks for Americans National Emily Singer - February 19, 2021 Historic Black colleges to get $650,000 to help 'cultivate the next generation' National Associated Press - February 19, 2021