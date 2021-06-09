Home Opinion Cartoon: Sticking your neck out for thresholds Support progressive journalism. Donate today Clay Jones Get The American Independent in your inbox Opinion Cartoon: Sticking your neck out for thresholds By Clay Jones - June 9, 2021 9:00 AM 943 Today's cartoon from Clay Jones. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinion Cartoon: Democracy death wish Opinion Cartoon: Gator reinstator Opinion Cartoon: The usual MAGA Opinion Cartoon: Long weekend Opinion Cartoon: Tower of bribes Opinion Cartoon: MTG mandate Opinion Cartoon: Brute of Belarus Opinion Cartoon: Washington tourist Opinion Cartoon: Kremlin Cruz RECENT POSTS GOP nominates Trump-supporting right-wing candidate for New Jersey governor National Josh Israel - June 9, 2021 Far-right Idaho Republicans fight to take control of their state National Associated Press - June 9, 2021 GOP lawmaker wants to know why experts aren't blaming climate change on China National Josh Israel - June 9, 2021 New poll shows voting rights legislation is widely popular — as GOP prepares to... Elections Emily Singer - June 9, 2021 Cartoon: Sticking your neck out for thresholds Opinion Clay Jones - June 9, 2021