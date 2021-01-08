Home Opinion Cartoon: MAGA mob Support progressive journalism. Donate today Clay Jones Get The American Independent in your inbox Opinion Cartoon: MAGA mob By Clay Jones - January 8, 2021 9:00 AM 0 Advertisement Today's cartoon from Clay Jones. Advertisement RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinion Cartoon: Senate minority leader Opinion Cartoon: Coupfefe Opinion Cartoon: Good Mike, evil Mike Opinion Cartoon: Trump tapes Opinion Georgia's Senate runoffs mean too much for my family not to vote Opinion Cartoon: The liberty weight loss system Opinion Cartoon: May old Trumpster fires be forgot Opinion Cartoon: Poker face Opinion Cartoon: Tracking crazy - Advertisement - RECENT POSTS Cartoon: MAGA mob Opinion Clay Jones - January 8, 2021 Trump finally concedes in desperate attempt to avoid impeachment Elections Emily Singer - January 7, 2021 Head of Arizona GOP says she'll run again after helping her party lose elections National Josh Israel - January 7, 2021 Sen. Perdue will not rule out fighting Georgia election he lost to Jon Ossoff Elections Donna Provencher - January 7, 2021 Biden: 'We all know' Trump's 'mob of thugs' got special treatment for being white National Oliver Willis - January 7, 2021