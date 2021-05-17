Home Opinion Cartoon: Creepy white female Support progressive journalism. Donate today Clay Jones Get The American Independent in your inbox Opinion Cartoon: Creepy white female By Clay Jones - May 17, 2021 9:06 AM 0 Today's cartoon from Clay Jones. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinion Cartoon: Grrrrrrrrrreat Peace Negotiator Opinion Cartoon: Gassy Republicans Opinion Cartoon: Foxitus Opinion Cartoon: Tucker abuse Opinion Cartoon: Poopy jobs report Opinion Opinion: Fix our national infrastructure to help bring back American business Opinion Cartoon: McTortoise obstruction Opinion Opinion: Biden's first 100 days filled with climate wins but there's much more to do Opinion Cartoon: Vaccine incentives RECENT POSTS Cartoon: Creepy white female Opinion Clay Jones - May 17, 2021 Students say colleges must pay reparations for ties to slavery and racism National Associated Press - May 16, 2021 States fight a pandemic-driven surge in street racing National Associated Press - May 16, 2021 Trial set to begin for corporate giants facing lawsuits over opioid addiction National Associated Press - May 15, 2021 Homebound people finally get vaccine after months of waiting National Cortney Rock - May 15, 2021