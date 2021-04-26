Home Opinion Cartoon: Drop the knife Support progressive journalism. Donate today Clay Jones Get The American Independent in your inbox Opinion Cartoon: Drop the knife By Clay Jones - April 26, 2021 9:00 AM 65 Today's cartoon from Clay Jones. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinion Cartoon: Enemy of statehood Opinion Cartoon: Guilty, guilty, guilty Opinion Cartoon: Uppity hypocrites Opinion Cartoon: Gun control absolutely positively right now Opinion Cartoon: Goodbye, Afghanistan Opinion Cartoon: Absolut Biden Opinion Cartoon: Mitch McRacist Opinion Cartoon: Fuggedaboutit, Andrew Opinion Cartoon: Vaccine passport RECENT POSTS Madison Cawthorn's solution to mass shootings: Learn how to make a tourniquet National Oliver Willis - April 26, 2021 The GOP's failed arguments for the border wall keep stacking up National Amy Lieu - April 26, 2021 Cartoon: Drop the knife Opinion Clay Jones - April 26, 2021 Civil rights veterans see hope for future in Black Lives Matter Local Associated Press - April 25, 2021 George Floyd's murder sparked police reforms — but only in some states National Associated Press - April 25, 2021