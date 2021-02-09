Home Opinion Cartoon: Runny drippy lawsuit Support progressive journalism. Donate today Clay Jones Get The American Independent in your inbox Opinion Cartoon: Runny drippy lawsuit By Clay Jones - February 9, 2021 9:00 AM 187 Today's cartoon from Clay Jones. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinion Cartoon: Goodbye to Lou Opinion Cartoon: Cave dweller Opinion Cartoon: Navalny Opinion Cartoon: COVID cheater Opinion Cartoon: Blockhead Legal Services Opinion Cartoon: Jewish space lasers Opinion Cartoon: Qongress Opinion Cartoon: False flag operation Opinion Cartoon: Convicting hate RECENT POSTS 82 advocacy groups call on Biden to end executions after Trump's spree National Associated Press - February 9, 2021 Kevin McCarthy calls GOP 'workers party' as it fights to help the rich National Josh Israel - February 9, 2021 Greene claims Capitol rioters weren't pro-Trump. Rioters say otherwise. National Emily Singer - February 9, 2021 States have already introduced 165 bills this year to make voting harder Elections Emily Singer - February 9, 2021 Cartoon: Runny drippy lawsuit Opinion Clay Jones - February 9, 2021