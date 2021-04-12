Home Opinion Cartoon: Vaccine passport Support progressive journalism. Donate today Clay Jones Get The American Independent in your inbox Opinion Cartoon: Vaccine passport By Clay Jones - April 12, 2021 9:00 AM 1429 Today's cartoon from Clay Jones. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinion Cartoon: Georgia's Masters Opinion Cartoon: Trump club Opinion Cartoon: Biden tax hike Opinion Cartoon: Recurring grifting Opinion Cartoon: Hosed in Georgia Opinion Cartoon: Trumpity diggity Opinion Cartoon: Theater Ted Opinion Cartoon: Unreasonable, deranged lunatic Opinion Cartoon: The real extremists RECENT POSTS Republicans blame everyone but themselves for fallout over racist Georgia voting law Elections Emily Singer - April 12, 2021 States are trying to get rid of the term 'illegal alien.' Here's why that's... National Amy Lieu - April 12, 2021 Stacey Abrams sounds off on Georgia's racist voter suppression law National Associated Press - April 12, 2021 Senate GOP tells staffers to lie about Biden's jobs and infrastructure plan National Josh Israel - April 12, 2021 Mike Pence joins forces with leader of hate group ahead of expected 2024 run National Oliver Willis - April 12, 2021