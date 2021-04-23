Home Opinion Cartoon: Enemy of statehood Support progressive journalism. Donate today Karen Freund Get The American Independent in your inbox Opinion Cartoon: Enemy of statehood By Clay Jones - April 23, 2021 9:01 AM 1206 Today's cartoon from Clay Jones. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinion Cartoon: Guilty, guilty, guilty Opinion Cartoon: Uppity hypocrites Opinion Cartoon: Gun control absolutely positively right now Opinion Cartoon: Goodbye, Afghanistan Opinion Cartoon: Absolut Biden Opinion Cartoon: Mitch McRacist Opinion Cartoon: Fuggedaboutit, Andrew Opinion Cartoon: Vaccine passport Opinion Cartoon: Georgia's Masters RECENT POSTS Arkansas law forces doctors to choose between helping trans kids or keeping a job Local Casey Quinlan - April 23, 2021 Ron Johnson decides it's a good time to go on the air with an... National Oliver Willis - April 23, 2021 GOP says it's time to open everything back up — except the border National Josh Israel - April 23, 2021 Red states are turning down vaccines amid US effort to conquer virus National Associated Press - April 23, 2021 Lone GOP lawmaker joins Democrats to block Arizona voter suppression bill Elections Emily Singer - April 23, 2021